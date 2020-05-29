HM the King Congratulates Azerbaijan's President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of his country's national Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His hearfelt congratulations and sincere wishes of good health to president Aliyev and further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Azerbaijani people.

Given the bonds of solid fraternity and mutual esteem uniting the two peoples, HM the King reiterates to Aliyev His determination to pursue joint action to strengthen the fruitful cooperation relations between the two countries and to broaden their scope for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples and as a contribution to the consolidation of the bonds of solidarity and complementarity between the peoples of the Islamic Ummah.

MAP 28 mai 2020