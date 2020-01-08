HM the King Congratulates Croatian President-elect

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Zoran Milanovic on the occasion of his election as Croatia's new president.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Zoran Milanovic his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for full success in the performance of his high duties in the service of the friendly Croatian people.



HM the King praises the relations of friendship and mutual respect between Morocco and Croatia, reiterating his firm determination to work together with the Croatian head of State to further consolidate the fruitful cooperation between the two countries and broaden its scope to various fields, in order to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.



MAP 07 January 2020