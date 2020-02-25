HM the King Congratulates Emperor of Japan on his Birthday

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to His Imperial Majesty Naruhito Emperor of Japan and Her Imperial Majesty Empress Masako on the occasion of the birthday of the Japanese emperor.



The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his best wishes for good-health, well-being and happiness to Their Majesties.



"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the solid bonds of friendship and mutual esteem between our royal families as well as the special relations rooted in fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between our two nations," HM the King pointed out.

MAP 23 February 2020