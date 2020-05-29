HM the King Congratulates Ethiopian President on Her Country's National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, on the occasion of her country's national Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His heartfelt congratulations to Zewde and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Ethiopian people.

Commending the fraternal relations between Morocco and Ethiopia based on mutual esteem and fruitful cooperation, HM the King reiterates His determination to pursue joint action to strengthen these relations with a view to consolidating the bridges of proximity and solidarity between the two brotherly peoples in response to the common aspirations to establish a promising partnership covering the various fields.

MAP 28 mai 2020