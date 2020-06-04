HM the King Congratulates Italian President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the president of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Mattarella, on His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His heartfelt congratulations and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Italian people.

Highlighting the distinguished ties of friendship and cooperation uniting the two countries, HM the King reiterates to Mattarella His determination to pursue joint action to strengthen and develop Moroccan-Italian relations in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly peoples and as a contribution to the consolidation of peace and stability in the Mediterranean area.

MAP 02 June 2020