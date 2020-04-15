Wednesday 15 April 2020
HM the King Congratulates King of Belgians on His Birthday
HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians, on the occasion of the celebration of his birthday. In this message, the Sovereign expressed His best wishes for the personal happiness of the King of Belgians and that of his family.
On this occasion, HM the King welcomed "the exceptional relationship which unites our two countries and two peoples", assuring the Belgian Sovereign of His highest consideration.