HM the King Congratulates President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, H.E. Mohammad Abdul Hamid, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his warmest congratulations and his best wishes for good health and happiness to President Abdul Hamid, wishing the people of Bangladesh continued progress and prosperity.

"I am deeply satisfied with the relations rooted in solidarity and mutual esteem between our countries and look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our fruitful cooperation and fulfil our peoples' aspirations," HM the King points out.