HM the King Congratulates President of Paraguay on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes of health and serenity to President Abdo Benítez and of more progress and prosperity to the friendly Paraguayan people.

HM the King also took this opportunity to laud the sustained development of the relations of friendship and cooperation existing between the two countries, reiterating his firm determination to continue working together with the Paraguayan President to strengthen these relations and broaden their perspectives to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.

MAP 15 mai 2020