HM the King Congratulates Senegalese President on his Country's Independence Day

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall, on the occasion of his country's Indepence Day.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his warmest congratulations to President Sall, wishing the Senegalese people further progress and prosperity.

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal have managed to build an exemplary inter-African partnership thanks to their long-standing ties of fraternity, which has led to a diversified and mutually beneficial cooperation, HM the King points out.

The Sovereign reaffirms on this occasion his determination to continue joint action with a view to consolidating these privileged relations and strengthening the contribution of the two countries in building a united and prosperous Africa.