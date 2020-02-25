HM the King Congratulates Sultan of Brunei on his Country's National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to HM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In the message, the Sovereign expresses his warmest congratulations to HM Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, wishing the people of Brunei further progress and prosperity.



HM the King commends, on this occasion, the close brotherly bonds and mutual esteem between the two heads of State as well as the strong relations between the two countries, reaffirming his determination to continue joint action with the Sultan of Brunei to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

MAP 23 February 2020