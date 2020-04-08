HM the King decides to Exempt from Rent Tenants of Endowments' Premises for Trade, Crafts, Services and Housing During Confinement Period

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful and Supreme Nadher of Waqfs, decided to exempt from rent the tenants of the endowments' premises for trade, crafts, services and housing, with the exception of civil servants, and this throughout the health emergency period, said Wednesday the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

"As part of the ongoing solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful and Supreme Nadher of Waqfs, for the social segments affected by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), His Majesty has agreed to exempt from rent the tenants of the endowments' premises for trade, crafts, services and housing, with the exception of civil servants", underlined the ministry in a press release. This high royal decision will be effective throughout the period of the health emergency, said the ministry.