HM the King Extends Condolences to Family of Late Abderrahmane Saaidi

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family members of late Abderrahmane Saaidi, former privatization minister, who passed away on Tuesday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to the family members of the deceased and to all his relatives his heartfelt condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, praying the Almighty to have the deceased in his mercy and give his family members patience and comfort.

HM the King recalls the dedication and loyalty displayed by the deceased when perfoming the various missions and responsibilities entrusted to him, asking God to reward him for the services extended to the Nation and accept him in his vast paradise.

MAP 14 mai 2020