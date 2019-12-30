HM the king Extends Condolences to Family of Late Journalist Mustapha Alaoui

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of the late journalist Mustapha Alaoui.



In this message, HM the King says he "learned with deep emotion the sad news of the death of the competent journalist, the late Mustapha Alaoui".



In this painful circumstance, the Sovereign expresses to the family members of the deceased and to his great journalistic and media family, friends and fans, his deep condolences and sincere compassion, "following the death of the doyen of the national written press and one of its great and virtuous pioneers, known for his great professionalism, his sincere patriotism and for his commitment to the sanctities of the Nation and its constant values".



HM the King says he shared the feelings of the members of the family of the deceased following this cruel loss, imploring God to grant them patience and comfort, to fully reward him for his works in the service of his homeland and society and to welcome him among the virtuous servants.

29 December 2019