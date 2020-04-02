HM the King Extends Condolences to Family of Late Marcel Botbol

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family members of late artist Marcel Botbol.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to the family members of the deceased, the whole Moroccan Jewish community and his fellow artists his heartfelt condolences and sincere feelings of compassion following the loss of a "pioneering and talented" artist who enriched the Moroccan artistic landscape with his distinguished musical creations inspired by the Moroccan-Jewish legacy, praying the Almighty to grant them patience and comfort.

HM the King says he shares the feelings of the family of late Marcel Botbol following this ordeal, recalling the sincere patriotism of the deceased and his unwavering attachment to the glorious Alawite Throne.

The Sovereign prays God to reward the deceased for the services extended to his country.