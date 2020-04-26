HM the King Launches Foodstuffs Distribution Operation 'Ramadan 1441'

HM King Mohammed VI gave his instructions for the launch of the nationwide foodstuffs distribution operation "Ramadan 1441", which will benefit 600,000 households in need, including 459,504 in rural areas, the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity said Saturday in a release.

As part of national efforts initiated by HM King Mohammed VI aimed at mitigating the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the high instructions of the Sovereign, the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity is mobilized to ensure the success of this operation.

This mobilization during this period of the holy month of Ramadan is vital as it helps to provide aid and comfort to vulnerable people and families living in precarious situations, and to mitigate the social and economic repercussions of the pandemic, the source pointed out.

Given this unprecedented context and in accordance with the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, the Foundation has increased the number of households receiving food aid.

Hence, this operation will benefit 600,000 households (100,000 additional households compared to the previous edition), for an overall investment of 85 million dirhams (purchase of food and logistics).

The increase in the number of beneficiary households concerns all the provinces of the Kingdom, and was applied according to criteria related to the size of the population, the area (rural/urban) and the level of poverty and vulnerability.

Three million people, particularly the elderly, widows and diasbled people from poor and rural backgrounds in 83 provinces and prefectures of the Kingdom, will receive food aid.

The food basket, made up of seven basic products (10 kg of flour, 4 kg of sugar, 250 gr of tea, 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg of vermicelli, 5 L of oil and 800 gr of tomato puree), is intended to alleviate food needs in this period of Ramadan.

This operation is organized with the financial support of the Ministry of the Interior, the General Direction of Local Collectivities and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the help of National Mutual Aid, the Ministry of Health, the Royal Gendarmerie, the Royal Armed Forces, the Auxiliary Forces as well as provincial and local authorities.

During this period of confinement, the Foundation and its partners had to adapt the distribution system to safeguard the health of populations. Foodstuffs distribution will be carried out in compliance with health and precautionary measures, according to the protocol and methods adapted by the local authorities

Foodstuffs will be delivered by the caidats within the framework of local committees which will ensure that the heads of beneficiary households are informed and that food aid is delivered directly to households.

MAP25 avril 2020