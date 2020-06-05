HM the King Offers Condolences and Compassion to Family of Late Artist Mohamed Bachar

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of late artist Mohamed Bachar.

In this message, the Sovereign said that he was saddened and deeply moved by the news of the demise of artist Mohamed Bachar.

HM the King expressed to the family of the deceased, his large artistic family, as well as all his relatives, friends and admirers, His heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion following the passing of a popular and talented artist who gratified the public for several years with his distinguished comic songs as part of the duo "Qchbal and Zeroual", in the company of late Ali Bachar.

The Sovereign asked God to give patience and comfort to the family of late Mohamed Bachar and to fully reward the deceased for his good deeds.

MAP 04 June 2020