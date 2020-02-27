HM the King Offers Condolences to Egyptian President over Death of Hosni Mubarak

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to president Abdel Fattah Al Sissi following the death of former president of the Republic of Egypt, Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.



In this message, HM the King says he learned with great sadness of the passing away of the late president Mohamed Hosni Mubarak, imploring God to receive him in his vast Paradise.



In this painful circumstance, the Sovereign expresses to the Egyptian president and to the members of the deceased's family, His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, recalling the late president's devotion to the supreme interests of his country, and the strong ties of friendship and high esteem he maintained with the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as his commitment and determination to defend Arab and Islamic causes.

MAP 26 February 2020