HM the King Receives Saaid Amzazi and Tasks Him with Function of Government Spokesperson, Othman El Firdaouss whom He Appoints as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports

HM King Mohammed VI received Tuesday at the Royal Palace in Casablanca Saaid Amzazi and Othman El Firdaouss, in the presence of the Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

During this audience, and in accordance with article 47 of the Constitution and following a proposal of the Head of Government, the Sovereign has agreed to task Mr. Saaid Amzazi, Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, with the function of government spokesperson, and appoint Mr. Othman El Firdaouss as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.