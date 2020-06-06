HM the King Sends Message of Condolences and Compassion to Family of Late Abdessamad Dinia

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of theater director late Abdessamad Dinia.

In this message, the Sovereign said he has learned with deep sorrow the news of the death of theater director late Abdessamad Dinia.

In this painful circumstance, HM the King expressed to the family of the deceased and, through them, to his relatives and friends as well as to his large artistic family, His sincere condolences and compassion following the passing of one of the pioneers of theatrical achievement in Morocco, known for his creative use of the historical repertoire and the authentic Moroccan heritage in his distinguished works, which has earned him the esteem and respect of generations of artists and theatrical figures who have drawn on his experience.

The Sovereign said he shares the feelings of the family of the deceased following this cruel loss, praying God to give patience and comfort to the family of late Dinia.

MAP 05 June 2020