New Year: HM the King Exchanges Congratulatory Messages with Heads of State and Government of Brotherly and Friendly Countries

On the occasion of the new year 2020, HM King Mohammed VI sent greeting cards to the heads of state and government of brotherly and friendly countries, expressing to them his best wishes of health and prosperity.



On the same occasion, HM King Mohammed VI received greeting cards and messages from the leaders of these countries as well as from senior foreign figures, extending to the Sovereign their wishes of health and happiness and wishing the Moroccan people further prosperity, under the leadership of HM the King.



They are to date:



- Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan;



- His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians and Her Majesty Queen Mathilde;



- His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain;



- His Majesty King Mswati III, King of Eswatini;



- HH Sheikh Sobah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sobah, Emir of Kuwait;



- H.E. Abdelfattah Al-Sissi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt;



- H.E. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany;



- H.E. Angela Merkel, German Federal Chancellor;



- H.E. Joao Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola;



- H.E. Theodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea;



- H.E. Jorge Carlos Almeida Fonseca, President of the Republic of Cape Verde;



- H.E. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso;



- H.E. Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic;



- H.E. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland;



- H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic of Estonia;



- H.E. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of the Republic of Croatia;



- H.E. Prokopios Pavlopoulos, President of the Hellenic Republic;



- H.E. Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia;



- H.E. Moon Jae-In, President of the Republic of Korea;



- H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;



- H.E. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan;



- H.E. Patsy Reddy, Governor General of New Zealand;



- H.E. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO;



- H.E. Taïeb Baccouche, Secretary General of the Arab Maghreb Union.

MAP 31 December 2019