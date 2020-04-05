Royal Pardon for 5,654 Peopl

أ

HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 5,654 detainees and gave orders to take all the necessary measures to strengthen the protection of detainees in prisons, particularly against the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the ministry of justice announced on Sunday.

"As part of the attention paid by the Sovereign to detainees in penitentiary and rehabilitation establishments, the Commander of the Faithful has granted his pardon for 5.654 detainees", the ministry underlined Sunday in a statement.

The prisoners who were granted the royal pardon were selected on the basis of human and strictly objective criteria, which take into account their age, their health condition, the length of detention, as well as good conduct, good behavior and discipline they have shown throughout their incarceration, the source said.

Given the exceptional circumstances associated with the health emergency order, this process will be carried out in successive stages.

In accordance with the high royal instructions, the beneficiaries of the Royal pardon will be under surveillance, carry out medical tests, as well as the necessary quarantine, at their home, to safeguard their security.

HM the King also gave orders to take all necessary measures to strengthen the protection of detainees, particularly against the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the ministry pointed out.

MAP-05/04/202