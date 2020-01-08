Here follows is a statement by the Royal Office:



"HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, chaired, on Tuesday at the Royal Palace in Marrakech, a working session devoted to the national priority Program for drinking water supply and irrigation 2020-2027.



This session is part of the meetings that HM the King, may God preserve Him, had chaired in order to draw up an integrated draft of this Program, which covers all the regions of the Kingdom.



During this session, the minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, the minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, and the minister of the Interior, made presentations before HM the King on the various aspects of this Program and particularly with regard to the following aspects:



- The improvement of the water supply, particularly through the construction of dams;



- Demand management and water development, notably in the agriculture sector;



- Strengthening the supply of drinking water in rural areas;



- The reuse of treated wastewater in the irrigation of green spaces;



- Communication and awareness-raising with a view to fostering consciousness of the importance of preserving water resources and rationalizing its use;



HM the King, may God assist Him, has given his high instructions for the implementation of this Program, the total cost of which will reach 115 billion dirhams.



This working session took place in the presence of head of government, Saâd Dine El Otmani, minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, minister of the Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun, minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Aziz Akhannouch, minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara, minister of Energy, Mining and Environment, Aziz Rabbah, and director of the national Office of electricity and drinking water, Abderrahim El Hafidi".

MAP 07 January 2020