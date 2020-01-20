Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:



"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God assist him, received a telephone call today from president of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron.



The talks focused in particular on the Libyan crisis on the eve of the meeting scheduled to take place in Berlin on 19 January.



On this occasion, the important role of the Kingdom of Morocco and its recognized efforts over many years to resolve the crisis in this Maghreb country were underscored.



These efforts resulted, notably, in the Skhirat agreement, endorsed by the Security Council and supported by the international community".



MAP 18 January 2020