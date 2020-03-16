Statement by Royal Office

Here follows a statement from the Royal Office:



"His Majesty King Mohammed VI gave His High Instructions to the government to create immediately a special fund dedicated to the management of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 10 billion Dirhams fund will be dedicated to cover the costs of upgrading medical equipment, in terms of adapted infrastructure and additional means which are needed to be urgently provided.



It will also support national economy, through a series of measures that will be proposed by the government, particularly in terms of supporting the most affected sectors by the coronavirus crisis, including tourism, safeguard jobs and mitigate the social repercussions of this crisis ".

MAP 15 March 2020