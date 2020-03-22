Statement By Royal Office

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), gave his High Instructions to Lieutenant General, Inspector General of FAR Abdelfettah Louarrak, to Lieutenant General, Commander of the Royal Gendarmerie Mohamed Haramou, and to the Inspector of FAR Military Health Service, Brigadier General Mohamed Elabbar, so that the military medicine takes part jointly with its civilian counterpart in the delicate mission of fighting the pandemic of Covid19.

In addition, and in order to remedy certain shortcomings noted concerning this pandemic and to facilitate the sharing of information between the different departments concerned, HM the King has given his high instructions to deploy means of military medicine to strengthen medical structures dedicated for the management of this pandemic, in the form of FAR medical and paramedical personnel as of Monday, March 23, 2020.

In accordance with the High Royal Instructions, the Social Services of the FAR and of the Royal Gendarmerie will also be mobilized within the framework of this operation.

HM the King urges, in this particular context, the civil and military doctors to work in harmony and intelligence, as they have always done, because what is at stake is the health of Moroccans and foreigners in Morocco".

MAP 22/03/2020