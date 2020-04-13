Telephone conversations between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and two african leaders

Here follows a statement by the Royal Office:

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, today had telephone conversations, respectively, with His Excellency Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire and His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

The talks focused on the alarming evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic on the African continent.

During the discussions, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, proposed the launch of an initiative of African Heads of State aimed at establishing an operational framework to accompany African countries in their various phases of managing the pandemic.

This is a pragmatic and action-oriented initiative, enabling the sharing of experiences and best practices to address the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic".