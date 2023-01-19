Arab Women Organization Hails Royal Initiatives in Promoting Moroccan Women's Status

The director general of the Arab Women Organization, Fadia Kiwan, hailed, Tuesday in Rabat, HM King Mohammed VI's initiatives to promote the status of Moroccan women.

Speaking at the opening of two workshops on "the role of women in promoting gender equality" and "product development and enhancing the competitiveness of small entrepreneurs", Kiwan highlighted the Sovereign's constant commitment to promoting the status of Moroccan women, placed at the center of development policies.

She also praised HRH Princess Lalla Meryem's interest in this social category, as well as her tireless efforts to consolidate the role of women in society and guarantee them the enjoyment of all their rights.

For the director general of the Arab Women's Organization, which is part of the Arab League, the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family embodies this will by adopting a series of measures that integrate gender equality in a holistic approach and highlight the role of women in various fields.

As part of this dynamic, Morocco has launched several programs to strengthen women's capacities and consolidate their independence and autonomy, he added.

Morocco plays an active and effective role in all the actions carried out by the organization for the benefit of Arab women, she said, noting that the exchange of experiences remains the pillar of strengthening inter-Arab cooperation.

MAP: 18 January 2023