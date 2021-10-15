Search
17 °C
Rabat
العربية
ⵜⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵜ
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Generation Green 2020-2030
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Social networks
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
Statement by the Royal Office
HM the King Sends Condolence Message to Family of Ambassador Ahmed Snoussi
HM the King Congratulates Naam Miyara on His Election as Speaker of Upper House
More activities
News
COVID-19: Over 402,000 People Receive 3rd Dose (Health Ministry)
AU: Morocco Pleads in Addis Ababa for Establishment of Solidarity Mechanism to Counter Malnutrition
Morocco's Fathallah Sijilmassi Becomes First Director General of AU Commission
More news
You are here
Home
/
Strategies
Generation Green 2020-2030
Send to a friend
Your Email
*
Your Name
*
Your friend Email
*
Your Message
*
downloading
Generation Green 2020-2030 | 4.73 Mo