Moroccan MPs in Istanbul Stress Need to Strengthen National Policies in Food Security

A Moroccan parliamentary delegation stressed, Friday in Istanbul, the need to strengthen national policies in the field of food security.

The Parliament said in a statement that the delegation, which participates in the proceedings of the Economic, Financial, Social Affairs and Education Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean, called for national legislation forming a legal framework for parliamentary action in the field of food security and self-sufficiency.

It also called on this occasion to strengthen parliamentary relations between the standing committees responsible for food security in legislative institutions in all States.

The Moroccan delegation, composed of members of both houses of parliament, added the statement, noted in this context the importance of consolidating North-South cooperation, according to a participatory approach to ensure food security.

The Moroccan MPs have also highlighted the distinguished position of the Kingdom in the field of food security, stressing that it is the result of national policies in this area and strategic guidelines adopted by Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

This meeting is part of the meetings of the Standing Committees of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean, and contribute to enriching the debate and dialogue and make recommendations on several issues related to security, human rights, economy, finance, social affairs, culture, energy and environment, as well as women's rights in the countries around the Mediterranean.

The creation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean, currently chaired by the Kingdom, in the person of the President of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, was proposed in a resolution of the European Parliament and approved at the Fifth Euro-Mediterranean Conference of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, held in Valencia in April 2002. Its inaugural session was held in Greece in March 2004.

MAP: 27 January 2023