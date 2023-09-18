2030 World Cup: Tripartite Spain-Morocco-Portugal Bid Committee Holds 1st Working Meeting

The tripartite Spain-Morocco-Portugal bid commission for the organization of the 2030 World Cup held its first meeting in Las Rosas, Spain, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) reported on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by Pedro Rosha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, the FRMF President, and Fernando Gomez, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, the Federation said in a statement published on its website.

"We are moving forward together with the aim of presenting a very good World Cup project that is stronger than ever," said Rosha, quoted in the statement.

For his part, Lekjaa stressed that "we are aware of the great responsibility we have, as we are facing a historic opportunity," noting that "we will add our best efforts to a great team of professionals who are working very hard to achieve the goal.”

"It is an honor for us to be part of such a strong and important bid," he said.

"We are convinced that our bid is very strong. We are working in a coordinated way with professionals to achieve the best results,” said Gomez.

Morocco will play an important role in the articulation of the 2030 World Cup bid, with the confluence of two continents, two cultures and the same passion for football, noted the FRMF press release.

It was also agreed that the next working meeting would take place on October 4 in Rabat, in the presence of the presidents of the three federations, added the same source.

The host countries for the 2030 World Cup will be designated by FIFA in December 2024.

MAP: 17 September 2023