2030 World Cup Will Be the Best in Football History (FRMF President)

The joint Morocco-Portugal-Spain bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup aims to offer the best edition in football history, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, said Tuesday in Lisbon.

“Our goal is to organize an exceptional event encompassing all sporting aspects, combined with human and civilizational dimensions,” Lekjaa underlined during the presentation ceremony of the “YallaVamos 2030” slogan and the visual identity of the joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

FRMF president noted that this football event draws its strength, not only from its organization by three countries and two continents, but also from its civilizational aspect linking the two shores of the Mediterranean, through their history and the various civilizations that have succeeded one another in the region.

Affirming that the three countries have all the logistical resources to organize the World Cup in the best conditions, FRMF president said that what will most distinguish this joint organization is the human dimension that characterizes both shores of the Mediterranean basin.

In this context, he underlined the need to promote the civilizational aspects of this region and to allow the rising generations and young people of the Mediterranean and the whole world to learn the lessons of this civilization and build the pillars to strengthen the human dimensions in the future.

For his part, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, Fernando Gomes, said that this joint organization of the 2030 World Cup aspires to engrave this edition forever in people's minds.

The 2030 World Cup will go down in history not only as the best ever, but also by setting new standards for the future of football, he underlined, noting that future generations will long remember this edition.

“Teams and supporters will live a unique experience in Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Our culture, our hospitality, our modern infrastructure and our innovative organizational forms will make this World Cup an exceptional event,” he concluded.

