4th Meeting of Moroccan-Mauritanian Joint Military Commission

On the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, Lieutenant General, Inspector General of FAR and Commander of the South Zone, leading a large military delegation, co-chaired, on Tuesday in Nouakchott, the 4th meeting of the Moroccan-Mauritanian Joint Military Commission with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armies of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The meeting, the fourth of its kind, is meant to strengthen bilateral military cooperation in the various areas of joint training and education, according to a statement by FAR General Staff.

During the meeting, FAR Inspector General praised the excellent level of Moroccan-Mauritanian cooperation and its positive outcome in the field of security and defense, while stressing the need to consolidate the exchange of experience and expertise between the two armed forces and thus contribute to security and stability in the region.

Military cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania is governed by a memorandum of understanding which established the Joint Military Commission for the consolidation of bilateral relations in the field of defense, concluded the statement.

MAP: 01 November 2023