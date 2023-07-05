6th Joint Commission: Morocco, Oman Sign Partnership Agreement, 3 MoUs Covering Several Fields

A partnership agreement and three memoranda of understanding covering several fields were signed Tuesday in Rabat during the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman, co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.

These agreements mainly concern maritime, port and rail transport, diplomatic action and consumer protection.

The partnership agreement in the field of maritime and port transport aims to encourage both parties to develop their economic and commercial relations and maritime activities, as well as to promote joint investments and strengthen the exchange of experience and expertise.

In the diplomatic field, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and African Cooperation (Moroccan Academy of Diplomatic Studies) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman (Diplomatic Academy) to strengthen bilateral cooperation by developing a framework for diplomatic training, exchange of experience, expertise and information in the field of international relations, diplomacy, foreign policy and international law on the basis of mutual respect.

In the field of consumer protection, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to strengthen cooperation at the artistic, technical, legal and public policy levels to raise consumer awareness, defend consumer rights and ensure the quality of consumer products and services.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the National Railways Office (ONCF) and Oman Rail to strengthen cooperation between the two parties and develop partnerships between the two rail networks through the exchange of experience, expertise, information and trainees.

Morocco and Oman also signed the minutes of the 6th Morocco-Oman Joint Commission.

(MAP 04.07.2023)