Academy of Kingdom of Morocco Produces Documentary on Malhoun Music

The Academy of Kingdom of Morocco announced on Tuesday the launch of a documentary offering an anthology of Malhoun, a musical art recognized by UNESCO as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage.

The anthology, presented at a press conference, includes a total of 120 poetic texts selected by a special committee, annotated with definitions and explanations.

The production of this work falls in line with the special care His Majesty King Mohammed VI attaches to the preservation of Malhoun, and reflects an awareness of the artistic, linguistic and expressive richness of this art form, a bearer of national, religious, social and human values, the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco says.

In a statement to the press, Abdelmajid Fennich, general coordinator of the committee responsible for preparing the anthology, spotlighted the audiovisual project as one of the Academy's achievements in the service of this age-old cultural heritage.

In this respect, he explained that, following the publication of Malhoun collections by the Academy, “it was time to proceed with an audiovisual documentation of this art”.

Fennich explained that this work includes around a hundred poems, performed by 110 musicians and singers from Morocco and elsewhere, representing different generations.

At its 18th session, held in November 2023 in Botswana, UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage approved Morocco's request to inscribe the art of Malhoun on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

MAP:08 January 2025