Access to Right to Education Confronted with Education System's Duplicity (CNDH)

Access to the right to education is still confronted with the duplicity of the education system and the imbalance between the public and private sectors, notes the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) in its latest report.

In this annual report on the human rights situation in Morocco in 2022, the CNDH notes that this duplicity is prevalent in many socio-economic rights and poses real challenges in terms of equality, quality, equity and equal opportunities between learners, all social categories, in addition to its negative impact on the public school whose role as a social elevator is more than ever in question.

The report notes that the year 2022 was marked by the launch of a new education reform project in support of a roadmap defined for the period 2022-2026 and this, ''in a context where the Moroccan education system still faces structural problems," indicating that the 2015-2030 strategic reform vision had already pointed to the overcrowding in the classes, school dropout, violence in schools and their vicinity, the deficit in terms of pedagogical supervision or the low scientific production and its quality in Moroccan universities due to the low budgetary and human resources and the training quality.

The report adds that if the Moroccan school has recorded an increase in the enrollment rate of about 99.7% during the 2018-2019 school year for school children aged 6 to 11 years, it remains that this figure eludes a distressing reality namely the dropout estimated at 331,558 cases during the school year 2021-2022, an increase of 27% compared to 2019-2020.

