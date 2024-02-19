Addis Ababa: FM Holds Talks with Madagascan Peer

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks in Addis Ababa on Sunday with Madagascar's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rasata Rafaravavitafika, on the sidelines of the 37th African Union Summit.

The 37th AU Summit continues its proceedings on Sunday at the headquarters of the pan-African organization.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates represents HM King Mohammed VI at this 37th Summit.

MAP: 18 February 2024