Addis Ababa: Morocco's Amb. Meets AU Commission Chairperson

Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and the UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi, held talks on Friday at the pan-African institution's headquarters in Addis Ababa with the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on cooperation between the Kingdom and the pan-African organization.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed Morocco's significant presence within the various bodies of the African Union, as well as cooperation between Morocco and the pan-African organization.

On this occasion, the Moroccan diplomat reiterated the Kingdom's resolute commitment to continue contributing to the strengthening of joint African action in line with the Royal Vision of joint African action in the service of Africa's noble causes and the vital interests of African citizens in the fields of peace, security and development.

MAP: 17 November 2023