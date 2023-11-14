AfDB President Hails Morocco's Commitment to African Integration Under Leadership of His Majesty the King

African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi A. Adesina has praised the Kingdom's commitment and involvement, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in African integration.

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI is very involved and committed to everything concerning regional integration," said Adesina in an exclusive interview with MAP, during the Africa Investment Forum 2023.

"Morocco invests significantly in Africa and has experience that deserves to be shared," noted the AfDB President, citing the example of renewable energies.

According to him, Morocco's successful experience with the Noor Ouarzazate complex, one of the largest solar parks globally, will enable the AfDB to launch similar projects in Africa as part of the "Desert to Power" initiative. This project aims to provide energy to 250 million people in the countries that make up the Sahelian strip, utilizing the abundant energy sources in the region.

"Another example is the construction of ports with industrial zones, industrial-port zones," he said, advocating for a review of all ports in Africa, following the approach adopted at Tanger Med.

He added that the AfDB is also investing in the Nador West Med port complex, which is "really very important."

"I also visited the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, and it's incredible what I saw there, how digital information is used in all training courses," he enthused.

Adesina thanked His Majesty King Mohammed VI for placing the Forum under His High Patronage, saying he was "honored" to be holding the event in Morocco.

"This edition of the Africa Investment Forum has been a great success, with some $34.82 billion in cumulative investment interest. So we're really very satisfied," he noted.

"Many of Morocco's projects were discussed at the board rooms. There was Nador West Med with 4.5 billion dollars and almost 5.6 billion dollars for Royal Air Maroc to invest in aircraft and improve the company's competitiveness", said the president, noting that other projects were presented which attracted the interest of investors.

MAP:13 November 2023