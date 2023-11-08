Africa Investment Forum Kicks Off in Marrakech

The 2023 edition of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF), placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, kicked off on Wednesday in Marrakech, with the participation of heads of state and government, public and private decision-makers, and investors involved in the continent's economic and social development.

The opening session was marked by a message addressed by HM King Mohammed VI to the participants, read out by the Sovereign's advisor, Omar Kabbaj.

This year's AIF, held under the theme "Unlocking Africa's Value Chains", aims to be the continent's most important economic meeting platform, bringing significant added value to investors by connecting them to opportunities at a time of substantial transformation on the continent.

Since its launch in 2018, AIF has mobilized nearly $143 billion in investment interest. Its centerpiece is the annual three-day Market Days event, which brings together thousands of global investors, heads of development finance institutions, and business and government leaders to advance critical investment transactions to closing.

Nearly 600 high-level participants are taking part in the 2023 edition of this Forum, which is a multi-stakeholder platform focused on concluding continent-wide agreements through an innovative format combining project presentations in dedicated "board rooms" and high-level sectoral debates.

MAP: 08 November 2023