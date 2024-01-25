African Media Figures Commend Royal Vision for Sports Infrastructure Development in Morocco

African media figures commended, on Tuesday in Salé, the forward-thinking Royal vision for sports infrastructure development in Morocco and their international influence.

n the sidelines of a visit to the Mohammed VI Football Complex, several participants at the 7th General Assembly of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) emphasized that this major sports facility illustrates the progress made by Morocco in terms of sports infrastructure development, underlining that the Kingdom's experience in this area is a model in Africa.

Thierno Ahmadou Sy, Director General of the Senegalese Press Agency (APS), hailed HM the King's enlightened vision for sports development in Morocco, noting that the Mohammed VI Football Complex is a benchmark sports facility in Africa.

Sy insisted that quality infrastructures are necessary to promote African football and its success in various international events.

He noted that his visit to the Mohammed VI Football Complex had enabled him to see firsthand the remarkable development of sports in Morocco, adding that the fact that this structure welcomes African athletes testifies to the Kingdom's solidarity with African countries in various fields.

Noting that the Mohammed VI Football Complex is a source of pride for all Africans, Sy stressed that Africa is called upon to follow the Moroccan model in terms of sports infrastructure.

For her part, Carine Edwige Mindze, General Coordinator of the Network of Women Leaders of African Press Agencies (NWL-FAAPA), affiliated with FAAPA, said the visit had given her the opportunity to learn about the various aspects of the Kingdom's progress.

Edwige Mindze also highlighted the Kingdom's dynamism in Africa and its various achievements, adding that the sports boom in Morocco is part of a global development process.

She also emphasized that Morocco's particular interest in sports training is an investment in skills, which is an important lever for development.

The members of the FAAPA delegation visited the various facilities of the Mohammed VI Football Complex, including the pitches, the medical center, and the training areas, where they were given explanations about this major sports infrastructure.

As a reminder, FAAPA held its 7th General Assembly in Salé on January 22-23, under the theme "African newsmaking: a major sovereign stake".

This two-day General Assembly was marked by the adoption of the Federation's action plan for 2024, which covers several areas: organization, professional training and qualification, multimedia, communication, cooperation, and partnership.

It also examined and adopted the report of the 6th General Meeting, the report on Executive Council meetings, the report on training seminars, and the financial report. At the close of the General Meeting, five bilateral cooperation agreements were signed between member press agencies of the Federation.

MAP: 24 January 2024