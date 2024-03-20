African Ulemas Commend HM the King's Efforts in Promoting Moderate, Middle-Ground Islam

Representatives of sections of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas, gathered on Tuesday in Rabat for the Foundation's 4th scientific communication session, praised HM King Mohammed VI's efforts in promoting a peaceful, moderate and middle-ground Islam.

"Africa is witnessing a remarkable shift with the advancement of an Islam advocating peace, moderation and middle-ground, led by His Majesty the King", Sheikh Moustapha Sonta, Khalif General of the Tijānī in Côte d'Ivoire, told MAP.

The Chairman of the Ivorian Section of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas emphasized Morocco's role in countering misconceptions of Islam, suggesting that Africa should look to and draw inspiration from the Moroccan religious model, fostering greater unity through federating initiatives.

Muhammad Al-Amine Touray, president of the Gambian section of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas, highlighted that the session's organization reflects HM the King's endeavors to promote peace, tolerance and solidarity among African nations. Touray also commended the annual organization of competitions for Quran's memorization and recitation, sponsored with substantial awards, as a testament to the Sovereign's enduring commitment to the Holy Book's preservation and dissemination in Africa.

The 4th scientific communication session of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas aligns with the Kingdom's commendable initiatives supporting the African continent, Touray added, commending the Foundation's solidarity initiatives benefiting the elderly, the underprivileged and individuals with special needs, especially during Ramadan.

Shaban Abdul Majeed, Chairman of the Zambian section of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas, emphasized the session's importance in convening sister African nations, facilitating the exchange of experiences and perspectives for a peaceful and prosperous continent.

This scientific session is part of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas' action plan aimed at organizing communication sessions led by the Foundation's Ulema members every Ramadan to contribute to fortifying and safeguarding common African religious tenets.

The agenda for this two-day gathering includes lectures on Achaarite dogma, the preservation of religious necessities and objectives, as well as jurisprudential rites' genesis, origins and extensions.

MAP: 19 March 2024