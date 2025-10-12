Tuesday 17 June 2025

The 4th high-level meeting of heads of counter-terrorism and security agencies in Africa "Marrakech Platform" opened on Tuesday in Agadir, under the co-presidency of Morocco and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

Some forty African intelligence and security services are taking part in the two-day event, along with some thirty delegations from the Middle East, Europe, America and Asia, as observers, in addition to representatives of United Nations regional institutions.

This high-level meeting follows on from previous editions held in Marrakech (2022), Tangiers (2023) and Fez (2024), amid the persistence and mutation of terrorist threats on the continent.

The interest shown in this edition of the "Marrakech Platform" by both African countries and international partners reaffirms its central role.

The platform positions itself as an essential space for exchanging expertise, consolidating regional cooperation and identifying priorities for capacity-building in the fight against terrorism in Africa.

MAP: 17 June 2025

