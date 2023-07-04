Agricultural Resilience: Morocco, Australia Seek to Strengthen Cooperation

Morocco and Australia expressed, on Saturday in Rome, their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of agricultural resilience, a "challenge shared by both countries".

On the sidelines of his participation in the 43rd session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, discussed with his Australian counterpart, Murray Watt, ways of strengthening Moroccan-Australian agricultural cooperation, notably through scientific research and training on issues linked to agricultural resilience.

"We aim to accelerate our collaboration on several levels, in this case drought adaptation and agricultural resilience", Sadiki told MAP, noting that "Australia is facing drought, a challenge that Morocco is also confronting".

For his part, the Australian Minister told MAP that, despite the distance, the two countries share common challenges, notably the sustainability of agri-food systems, expressing his firm will to deepen bilateral cooperation in this field to the benefit of both parties.

Held in the presence of the Kingdom of Morocco's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Agencies in Rome, Houda Ayouch, the meeting also highlighted the role of human development in agriculture, stressing the need to make the sector more attractive to young people in order to guarantee a sustainable future and continuity of effort.

(MAP 02.07.2023)