Thursday 20 March 2025

The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, chaired, on Wednesday in Rabat, a meeting of the Interministerial Commission in charge of the reconstruction and general rehabilitation program for areas affected by the Al-Haouz earthquake, which highlighted the positive progress in implementing various aspects of this program, in line with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.

At the outset of this meeting, the Director General of the High Atlas Development Agency, Said Laith, presented an updated report on the number of families that have completed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of homes that were either partially or completely destroyed, totaling 33,636 families, as well as the number of homes where work has surpassed 50% completion, amounting to 14,463 homes, according to a statement from the Head of Government’s office.

Construction and rehabilitation work has commenced on 52,669 homes. The meeting also addressed the issue of homes located in areas with difficult terrain.

In this regard, on-the-ground solutions were identified for 4,633 homes across 12 villages, with 1,378 families relocated to areas with dedicated land for reconstruction.

The meeting also confirmed that families whose homes were completely or partially destroyed have benefited from emergency aid set at MAD 2,500, with an extension of five additional months, bringing the total amount of aid distributed since its launch to MAD 2.3 billion.

In the education sector, the commission noted the completion of rehabilitation and reconstruction work at 165 schools. Work is ongoing at 763 other schools, with completion expected before the next school year.

In the health sector, 42 health centers have been upgraded. 17 additional health centers are nearing complete rehabilitation for timely operation. The commission also reviewed progress on 92 other rehabilitation projects in the health sector.

The meeting was also an opportunity to confirm the completion of the first action plan on agriculture, with a budget of MAD 611 million. This plan focused on the restoration of agricultural and economic infrastructure and support for livestock replenishment, particularly through the free distribution of livestock and barley to farmers.

The commission also discussed the progress of rehabilitation work on the four road sections making up National Route N7 over a stretch of 64 kilometers and highlighted efforts in the water sector, particularly the restoration of drinking water supply networks and the repair of damage at 43 hydrological stations.

In the trade and industry sector, the commission examined the support and assistance operation for merchants, benefiting 1,408 recipients whose points of sale were affected, with total financial aid amounting to MAD 127 million.

Regarding the tourism sector, the commission reviewed the processing of 386 applications for financial support submitted by classified tourist accommodation establishments affected by the earthquake.

Thus, 227 tourist accommodation establishments benefited from the first phase of financial support, with a budget exceeding MAD 60 million, in addition to a second phase of support granted to 82 establishments for a total of MAD 26 million.

The Head of Government stated that a positive momentum characterizes the various sectoral interventions undertaken in this context by the government in full responsibility.

He called on the High Atlas Development Agency to accelerate the pace of project implementation, particularly regarding support for families still living in tents, so they can complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction of their homes as soon as possible.

The Head of Government also urged the highest level of efficiency to overcome the earthquake’s repercussions and achieve the economic and social development of affected populations, in accordance with the High Royal Directives.

This meeting follows the first Strategic Orientation Council of the High Atlas Development Agency, held in December 2024, part of whose mission is to monitor the progress of project implementation across various sectors to repair the damage caused by the earthquake, as well as to strengthen the economic and social development of the affected areas.

MAP: 19 March 2025

