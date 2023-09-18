Al Haouz Earthquake: Students from Ouirgane Commune Transferred to Boarding Schools in Marrakech

Students enrolled in schools badly hit by the earthquake in the Ouirgane commune (Al Haouz province) were transferred on Sunday to boarding schools in Marrakech.

According to the Provincial Directorate of National Education in Al Haouz, this operation concerns 789 students from the Ouirgane junior high school who will be admitted to the Mohammed V senior high school and 385 from the Tinmel senior high school to the Ben Youssef senior high school.

The same source added that 347 students from the Ighil junior high school will be integrated into the Cadi Ayyad Institute for Traditional Education.

These students will be supervised by teachers and educational and administrative staff, as well as by specialists in social assistance and psychological support.

In all, the initiative will benefit some 6,000 students across the province, enrolled in 6 schools located in the communes hardly hit by the earthquake: Talat'N'Yacoub, Ighil, Ouirgane, Anougal and Azgour, said the same source.

This initiative, designed to enable beneficiaries to continue their studies in excellent conditions, was overseen by officials from the Provincial Directorate of National Education, local authorities, the Royal Gendarmerie and Auxiliary Forces, in the presence of the students' parents, families and relatives.

It is in line with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to ensure support and care for those affected by the earthequake, as well as the efforts of all stakeholders to guarantee this social category's right to education and training, particularly in these exceptional circumstances.

MAP: 17 September 2023