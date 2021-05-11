Al-Quds Al-Sharif Events: Parliamentary Groups Express Solidarity with Palestinian People

The components of the House of Representatives expressed, on Monday, their deep concern over the developments in Al-Quds Al-Sharif and in the Palestinian territories, reaffirming their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Speaking on behalf of the Justice and Development group, during the general session of oral questions addressed to the Head of Government on public policies on the theme: "the implementation of the social protection generalization project", Driss Al-Azmi Al-Idrissi condemned the attempt to expel Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, praising the resistance of Palestinians to these abuses.

He also reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause which constitutes "a priority for the Moroccan people".

For his part, president of the Authenticity and Modernity group Rachid Al-Abdi condemned the violations that occurred at Al-Quds Al-Sharif, calling for a return to "the negotiating table in order to find a solution to this critical situation".

For his part, Bousselham Dich, representative of the Constitutional Union group, voiced the party's "concern" over the developments in Al-Quds Al-Sharif and in the Palestinian territories, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

The president of the Istiqlalien group of Unity and Equality, Noureddine Median expressed, for his part, his strong condemnation of the attacks perpetrated against the Palestinian people, which undermine all efforts aimed at establishing peace and security in the region, as well as the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He called on the international community to intervene urgently in order to put an end to these assaults against the Palestinian people and against Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

In the same context, the chairman of the haraki group Mohamed Moubdie called on the international community to intervene to halt the attacks against Palestinian citizens.

For his part, the chairman of the socialist group Amam Chokran expressed his condemnation of the continued attacks perpetrated against the Maqdessis, in particular, and against the Palestinians in general, stressing the need for the House of Representatives to hold an extraordinary session devoted to this issue next week.

Jamal Benchekroun Karimi, representative of the Group for Progress and Socialism, reiterated the request made to the Presidency of the House of Representatives to hold a joint session with the House of Advisors to express solidarity with the Palestinian people against any aggression and violation of their legitimate rights.

The head of government, Saad Eddine Otmani had expressed, at the beginning of this monthly session, his condemnation of these violations which affect the Islamic identity of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the holy city of Al-Quds.

MAP 10 mai 2021