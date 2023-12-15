Albares: Moroccan-Spanish Coordination, a Real Model of Regional Cooperation for Peace, Security and Prosperity

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares, commended, on Thursday in Rabat, the coordination between Morocco and Spain on regional issues, calling it "a real model of regional cooperation in the service of peace, security and prosperity."

At the end of his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Spanish Minister said, during a joint press briefing, that coordination between the two countries, particularly with regard to the Euro-Mediterranean area, the Sahel region and Africa in general, has been greatly strengthened thanks to the dynamism of the strategic partnership between Morocco and Spain, which is supported by the impetus given by His Majesty King Mohammed VI during His meeting with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, on April 7, 2022.

On this occasion, Albares reiterated Spain's interest in Morocco as a friendly country, an important partner and a key player in the development of the southern Mediterranean neighborhood.

The two ministers reaffirmed their shared willingness to further strengthen cooperation on regional issues, particularly in the Sahel region, which faces a number of challenges, stressing that cooperation between Morocco and Spain sets an example to be followed in the region, and makes a laudable contribution to peace, stability and development.

In addition, the Spanish minister praised the concrete actions and ambitious programs undertaken by Morocco in Africa, in several important sectors, to support the Continent's human and economic development, adding that this testifies to Morocco's commitment to regional economic integration.

In this context, Albares and Bourita stressed the importance of exploring means and avenues for cooperation in order to establish innovative and strategic partnerships, which will be launched, within the framework of the Royal Vision, both in Morocco and at the level of the African Continent, and whose positive and win-win spinoffs will contribute to peace, security, development and prosperity in Africa and Europe.

With regard to the situation in Gaza, the two ministers reaffirmed the commitment of Morocco and Spain to pursue their efforts and close coordination, with all partners, for international mobilization for a lasting and verifiable ceasefire, in order to halt hostilities in Gaza, with the aim of protecting all civilians and achieving peace, stability and prosperity for all peoples in the region.

Capitalizing on their close coordination, the two ministers stressed the need to strengthen consultations in order to contribute actively and effectively to the international community's efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, and on the basis of the two-state solution.

They stressed the importance of supporting a political solution, which remains essential to extricate the region from conflict and violence, with the aim of establishing coexistence, peace, security and prosperity throughout the region.

