All Human and Logistical Resources Mobilized to Supply Drinking Water to Regions Affected by Al-Haouz Quake (Minister)

Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Baraka, said on Monday in Rabat that his department has mobilized all human and logistical resources to supply drinking water to the regions affected by the Al-Haouz earthquake.

In response to an oral question at the House of Representatives on "the supply of drinking water to the areas affected by the earthquake", Baraka noted that the Ministry had taken immediate action in this direction, through transporting water by tanker trucks, and then rebuilding the bridges belonging to the National Drinking Water Office (ONEP) to bring water to the affected areas.

The measures are part of the first phase of the emergency program to rehabilitate and help rebuild homes destroyed in the earthquake, he said.

In the same context, the Minister pointed out that 45 water sources had resumed their flow as a result of the earthquake, noting that the Ministry was examining the sustainability of these resources by carrying out a complete inventory in the field and using satellites.

Baraka also reported the discovery of water springs with a flow rate of up to 1,300 liters per second, noting that their exploitation will ensure the supply of drinking water to neighboring villages.

Other boreholes will be drilled to find new sources of water, he concluded.

MAP: 16 October 2023