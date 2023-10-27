Andean Parliament Reiterates Commitment to Deepen Ties with Morocco

"Morocco is a sister country that has become a permanent observer member of our integration body and has been accompanying us in this process for several years," Reyes said in a statement to MAP, on the sidelines of the participation of a Moroccan delegation in the celebrations of the 44th anniversary of this regional legislative institution, in the presence of the Moroccan Ambassador to Colombia, Farida Loudaya.

"It is very important to strengthen our relations, not only at the diplomatic and commercial level but also in the academic and student fields. We are exploring more opportunities for cooperation in the field of education," Reyes added, expressing her gratitude to the members of the Moroccan delegation for their participation in these celebrations.

Composed of two members of the national section of the Andean Parliament, Fatine Ghali (deputy of the National Rally of Independents) and Mohamed Touimi Benjelloun (deputy of the Authenticity and Modernity Party), the delegation from the House of Representatives participated in the October session of the Andean Parliament, coinciding with the celebrations of the 44th anniversary of the establishment of this legislative institution.

Morocco's participation in these celebrations is in line with the excellent bilateral relations that reflect the strategic choices made by the Kingdom, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to strengthen South-South cooperation.

The Moroccan Parliament, which has an advanced partnership status with the Andean Parliament, enjoys a privileged position within this important regional parliamentary institution, particularly after the signing of a protocol agreement in July 2018 in Rabat aimed at establishing channels of parliamentary communication and interaction through the exchange of visits, expertise, experiences, information, and documents.

In this context, it is worth noting the positions of the bodies and officials of the Andean Parliament on the national issue, particularly their explicit support for the autonomy initiative of the southern provinces under Moroccan sovereignty.

MAP: 27 October 2023