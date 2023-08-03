Angola, Morocco to Further Promote Cooperation (FM)

Angola and Morocco enjoy distinguished cooperation relations, which need to be further developed in various fields, Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António said on Monday in Luanda.

"With the creation of the Morocco-Angola Joint Commission, it has been possible to identify concrete areas of cooperation with Morocco," said António on the sidelines of a reception organized by the Moroccan Embassy in Luanda to mark the 24th anniversary of HM King Mohammed VI's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

He added that Morocco and Angola are willing to cooperate in areas of common interest, such as insurance, transport and the training of Angolan personnel.

Stressing that trade relations between the two countries "fall short of expectations", he called on economic operators and the peoples of both countries to make greater efforts to "get to know each other better".

For her part, Morocco's ambassador to Angola, Saadia El Alaoui, considered it important to intensify bilateral cooperation relations, highlighting the contribution of both countries to consolidating peace and stability on the African continent.

MAP: 02 August 2023